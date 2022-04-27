Johnny Depp fans have been following the trial involving him and Amber Heard very closely over recent weeks, and now they’re making an unexpected observation after studying old video footage.

The actor is taking the stand to give testimony in his $50m defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard.

The trial has been full of talking points already, with Heard calling on attorney Elaine Bredehoft to fight her case.

Now, Depp fans have been focusing closely on an old video, claiming that they’ve spotted a lookalike of Bredehoft in the crowd at a 2013 premiere for one of Depp’s films, and they're finding it hilarious.

The clip in question shows Depp walking past people at the Lone Ranger movie premiere in London, which took place the year after Depp and Heard took their relationship public.

Viewers have been focusing on a woman in the crowd who is seen holding a camera.

“I don’t want to claim that it is her attorney,” says Nuha (@devotedly.yours), who is a TikTok user and Depp supporter.

“I don’t know. It just sure looks a lot like her.”





“Please this cannot be real,” one commentator said.



“They need to show him this video in court he’ll probably get a good laugh from it,” another added.

Depp fans have been speculating after seeing the video Getty/TikTok

Heard is being sued for defamation by Depp after she implied that he abused her in a 2018 column. Although she did not name him in the column, his lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor says the abuse allegations turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in the eyes of others and have severely impacted his career.

