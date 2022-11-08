There is no real way of skirting around this issue - Johnny Depp is a pretty divisive individual.
The 59-year-old actor has a legion of dedicated fans but he also has his detractors who can't stand the sight of him especially after all the Amber Heard court drama this year.
What many might agree on is that he definitely has a unique look which is somewhere between Keith Richards and a market trader extra on the set of EastEnders.
It's certainly a look which requires a few things to really nail the whole ensemble except The Pirates of the Caribbean star has made a new addition to his appearance, or should we say subtraction?
The Alice in Wonderland and Tusk actor recently shaved off his signature beard and moustache possibly for his new role in the film Jeanne du Barry where he will be playing Louis VX but Depp now looks unrecognisable and his choice of apparel aren't helping matters either.
Don't believe us just take a look at these where he's being compared to Susie Greene from Curb Your Enthusiasm and a friend of Janice Soprano's.
\u201cJohnny Depp looks like he\u2019d be friends with Janice Soprano\u201d— 7/11 Truther (@7/11 Truther) 1667860724
\u201cNot to be overdramatic, but Johnny Depp shaving his beard at this stage in our relationship is the worst thing that\u2019s ever happened to me. #JohnnyDepp #growitback #please\u201d— Brooke Nelson (@Brooke Nelson) 1667678157
\u201cI don't have to apologize, but to me, Johnny Depp, without his beard is without his mustache, it's not the same, for me. You love Johnny with or without hair on his face, I share some more Fantastic Photos. After all, he is "my" brother. I wish you the World, and the Stars.\u2b50\u2b50\u2b50\u201d— Luisa Carvalho (@Luisa Carvalho) 1656175939
\u201cJohnny Depp will play the role of Louis XV. A project that should last 3 months from August. In Paris, he has already made several trips to studios for fittings costumes & wig,he was completely revamped,it changed its cut & even came out of there without a beard or moustache."\u201d— ReemDepp - #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning (@ReemDepp - #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning) 1656344902
Whether Depp will keep this brave new look remains to be seen but it's definitely turning heads.
