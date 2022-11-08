There is no real way of skirting around this issue - Johnny Depp is a pretty divisive individual.

The 59-year-old actor has a legion of dedicated fans but he also has his detractors who can't stand the sight of him especially after all the Amber Heard court drama this year.

What many might agree on is that he definitely has a unique look which is somewhere between Keith Richards and a market trader extra on the set of EastEnders.

It's certainly a look which requires a few things to really nail the whole ensemble except The Pirates of the Caribbean star has made a new addition to his appearance, or should we say subtraction?

The Alice in Wonderland and Tusk actor recently shaved off his signature beard and moustache possibly for his new role in the film Jeanne du Barry where he will be playing Louis VX but Depp now looks unrecognisable and his choice of apparel aren't helping matters either.

Don't believe us just take a look at these where he's being compared to Susie Greene from Curb Your Enthusiasm and a friend of Janice Soprano's.













Getty









Whether Depp will keep this brave new look remains to be seen but it's definitely turning heads.

