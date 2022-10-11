An image of Johnny Depp meeting fans this weekend showed the actor completely clean-shaven - and some people think he looked unrecognisable.

On Saturday (8 October), the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen sporting reflective blue sunglasses and a matching baker boy hat, signing autographs and taking selfies with fans outside Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, before his concert with his musical friend Jeff Beck.

Depp has been on the road with Beck for several UK tour stops following the end of his wildly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

And now the rock duo is embarking on their US tour, Page Six reported.

Once the picture of Depp without a beard hit the internet, people didn't hesitate to share their surprise.

One person on Twitter wrote: "That clean-shaven picture of Johnny Depp scared the hell out of me, I must admit."

"I love Johnny in everything he does, BUT he just doesn't look like Johnny Depp with the clean-shaven face," another added.

A third who seemingly doesn't believe the photo was of the actor wrote: "Are these photos really Johnny Depp?? This is just to me, but clean shaven it doesn't look like him ….."

Depp has been pretty much out of the public eye, except for his interesting landing at the MTV VMAs as a Moonman.

In that award show's virtual appearance, he also didn't have facial hair.

Additionally, Depp is currently dating, and allegedly not exclusive with Joelle Rich, one of the defence attorneys who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun.

Despite people thinking that a romance was sparked between Depp and fellow attorney Camille Vasquez during the most recent defamation trial, Rich was also in attendance, quietly supporting Depp in the courtroom.

As for the Aquaman actress, she has reportedly been in Spain vacationing.

Heard's lawsuit ended with the court ordering her to pay Depp $10m in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for claims made in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Since then, Heard has asked the judge to toss the jury's verdict, claiming that the judgement wasn't backed by evidence.

