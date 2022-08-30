Actor Johnny Depp made an appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards in the form of a moon person - but fans are convinced the audience applause was edited in.



At the top of Sunday's show, an astronaut costume suspended from the ceiling emerged with Depp's face digitally placed on it.

"I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any ol' thing you need," Depp joked with the crowd.

He cracked several jokes about having to take whatever job he could get.

Fans of Depp were excited to see the actor make a return to a major stage since his highly publicized defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

In the broadcast, as Depp emerged people in the crowd seemingly cheered and clapped for the 59-year-old actor.

But later on, people on Twitter speculated his appearance may not have been shown to the audience.

According to audience members, Depp's appearance was only pre-recorded for the live show and not even shown during the live show.

Because his appearance was pre-recorded, some people also hypothesized that the audio of the audience cheering was dubbed over the video of Depp.

Depp's cameo generated other buzz online from people who did not believe the actor should have been there given the controversy surrounding him and his ex-wife.



We reached out to MTV for comment.



