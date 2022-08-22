Rumors are swirling that Johnny Depp may return to the MTV stage this year, this time as a Moonman (recently changed to Moon Person) for the Video Music Awards (VMA).

According to TMZ, a VMA production source revealed Depp has been in talks with producers to dress up as a Moon Person for the award ceremony on August 28th.

The Moon Person is a staple of the VMAs having served as the official award mascot since its first show in 1984.

It was initially designed as an homage to MTV's original broadcast introduction of the Apollo 11 blasting off into space and an astronaut putting a flag with MTV's logo into the moon.

Now Depp may be the latest celebrity to dress up in the likeness of the Moon Person.

Although the claim is unconfirmed by Depp himself, fans online seem to be excited at the proposition of the actor wearing an astronaut suit.





Other people felt that Depp should not be at the VMAs given the controversy surrounding his recent defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.





The news comes as Depp is stepping back into the spotlight with a new collaborative album and a new movie which he will be directing for the first time in 25 years.

Depp is no stranger to the MTV awards, in 2012 he received the Generation Award and has won four other MTV Movie Awards for her performances.

