Johnny Depp set to direct his first film in 25 years

Johnny Depp has announced he's set to direct his first film in 25 years, as he begins work on Modigliani, a biopic about the acclaimed Italian artist.

Al Pacino is producing the film, which begins shooting in 2023.

'The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,' Depp wrote in a statement.

'It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.'

Depp previously directed The Brave in 1997.

