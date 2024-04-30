Julia Fox appears to cringe at the thought of dating Kanye West when asked about exes

Model, actor, host and Down the Drain author Julia Fox appears to cringe at her brief relationship with Kanye 'Ye' West.

Fox sat down with Cosmopolitan where she played a game of 'Cheap Shots' and answered a string of candid questions.

From being banned from Bloomingdales for stealing, allowing a "hot junkie" to move in with her who "stole everything that wasn't nailed down" to her Ivana Trump impression – nothing was off the table.

Fox was asked which one of her exes was the "most cringe," to which she hit back "all of them."

"They’re all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy…to the other one," she continued, seemingly hinting at Ye.

She did give the most cringe crown to her "drug-dealer boyfriend that kidnapped me when I was in high school and didn’t let me leave his house. Cringe!"

Julia Fox Wants To Give Jojo Siwa a Bad Girl Makeover | Cheap Shots | Cosmopolitan www.youtube.com

Her most recent interview with Cosmo was flooded with praise towards the star, with one writing: "She's so iconic, it's like if Alexis Rose were a real person."

Another added: "She's so raw. I love her"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "I’m glad she’s back in the limelight again."

This isn't the first time Fox has given a not-so-subtle nod to Ye.

In her memoir Down the Drain, she referred to a man as "the artist," who offered her a boob job, set up paparazzi shots and pressured her to sign an NDA.

Fox described that particular relationship as a "sick, twisted game" for the "artist."

