Julia Roberts has passed on the secret to a successful marriage – and she only needed one word to do it.

The actress is celebrating her 20th anniversary with her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, in 2022.

She was asked what the secret to a long, happy relationship was on The Late Show on Monday and told host Stephen Colbert it was “kissing”.

When asked what the key was, she said “Well, you would know the answer to that as well”, referencing the presenter's marriage to wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert for 28 years.

They both then revealed their secrets at the same time, with Roberts saying it was “kissing” and Colbert saying it was “apologise”.

“Well, I would like to apologise to my wife for not saying ‘kissing,’” Colbert joked.

So there you have it – the secret to a happy married life is as simple as kissing.

The actress met Moder on the set of 2001 film The Mexican. They married two years later.

Meanwhile, Roberts also recently revealed that she hasn’t starred in a rom-com in 20 years because she hasn’t found anything “good enough”.

During an interview with the New York Times Magazine, the 54-year-old actor said “people sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by” as her “not wanting” to do a romantic comedy.

She said: “If I had read something that I thought was Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it.”

“They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did (Ticket to Paradise) that Ol Parker wrote and directed,” she told the magazine.

