Justin Bieber fans jump to his defence after calling out 'money hungry' paparazzi

Justin Bieber drew support from fans after confronting "money-hungry" paparazzi during a Palm Springs outing.

In a video captured by TMZ, the singer confronted a crowd of paparazzi outside a coffee shop just days before Coachella.

One photographer greets him with a "good morning", but Bieber was having none of it. He said: "No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?"

"Money, money, money, money, money. Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he quipped while gesturing the hand signal for money.

Bieber continued to reiterate his point, adding: "That's all you care about, guys. Is money. You don't care about people. Only money... You don't care about human beings."

The clip has since been shared on social media, where fans have jumped to his defence.

Many hit back at the X/Twitter description of "crashing out," with one writing: "Let's wrap up the word crashing out because you all keep using it wrong. I was expecting him to be flipping over tables. He was very kind and wasn't even cussing."

Another reiterated: "He’s not crashing out.. he’s tired of having his space invaded for the past like 15 years lol who wouldn’t? Deciding you want to annoy people to death and stalk them as a career is insane."

Meanwhile, hotel entrepreneur Dan Kellogg claimed to have met Bieber, recalling: "I recently met Justin and I did not realize who he was. We had a very genuine conversation about family, kids and golf. He looked great. Imagine trying to get one of the simplest pleasures in life such as a coffee and having 5 stalkers outside with cameras snapping in your face. why even post this video?"

