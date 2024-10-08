Is the 'Justin Bieber Diddy song' real? AI expert offers verdict on viral track

Social media has sparked a new baseless rumour that Justin Bieber is releasing a song containing a lyric about Diddy's parties.

Clips posted to YouTube and TikTok have racked up tens of thousands of views in a matter of days.

The lyrics sing: "Lost myself at a Diddy party, didn't know that's how it go, I was in it for a new Ferrari, but it cost me way more than my soul, wasn't worth all the fortune and fame."

Indy100 reached out to Justin Bieber's representative with no immediate response. That said, there are very strong chances the track is AI-generated as there is no concrete evidence or credible sources that suggest the song is genuine.

The song first made the rounds online after federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami on 25 March as he faces a string of varying accusations. In a statement at the time, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer called them a "gross overuse of military-level force".

Now the song has resurfaced following Diddy's recent arrest after being accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

The realistic-sounding song highlights the dangers of AI in the modern world among listeners.

Christoph C Cemper, AI expert at AIPRM acknowledged that "much of pop music has been 'fake' for years," due to the widespread use of autotune.

He told Indy100 that the song-in-question sounds "especially mellow, lacking good climaxes in the melody," and described it as "elevator music".

"The technology to produce a song exactly like that is readily available – even for free – and someone in the music industry certainly has better tools than a hobby music fan," he said.

Christoph said it could very well be "100 per cent AI-generated," and even if it's not fully created by artificial intelligence, it is "likely to be at least 70 per cent computer-aided music".

He added: "Given AI technology is now at everyone's disposal, it’s very likely that someone produced it with AI. But to the question of whether we can assert this with complete certainty? No way."

It's worth noting that Bieber has not been mentioned in the lawsuit, nor has he accused the rapper of any wrongdoing.

Diddy has strongly denied all of the allegations against him.

