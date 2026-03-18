Hideo Kojima reposts 'dig' at Nvidia DLSS 5 on social media

On the eve of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releasing on PC, Hideo Kojima seems to have reposted a dig at Nvidia's DLSS 5 on social media.

Nvidia DLSS 5 was revealed to the world and was subsequently blasted across the internet, with claims it makes games designed by human developers look like they're created using generative AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has since told gamers they are "completely wrong" if they think developers do not have control over this.

After the technology was revealed and side-by-side comparison screenshots and videos showed the same content with and without it, it was absolutely panned online with widespread claims DLSS 5 makes games look like they have been created using generative AI and it is not how developers will intend their games to look.

Although background details look much sharper, which has been noted by some, character faces do look as though they have been created using generative AI and lighting does not looks as realistic because it does not simulate the behaviour of light properly, resulting in the complete removal of shadows in other examples.

As the memes flowed, one post mentioned the photorealistic Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, comparing the visuals the game has achieved without the use of generative AI seemingly to what Nvidia has shown with DLSS 5.

A post on X / Twitter from NikTek said: "Death Stranding 2 already proved that you don't need generative AI to make extremely realistic faces in video games.

"This running smoothly on a PS5 console is showing how much progress game graphics have made over the years.

"Most importantly, this doesn't look uncanny."

And Kojima, whose studio Kojima Productions made Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, reposted this.

Hideo Kojima reposted a Tweet taking a dig at Nvidia DLSS 5 / X / Twitter

Huang was asked about claims gamers have been making online of developers not having control over DLSS 5 making their games look like they have been created using generative AI.

In a press Q&A with Tom's Hardware, and he responded: "First of all, they're completely wrong.



"The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses controllability of the of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI."

He added developers can "fine-tune the generative AI" to match their style, saying it "doesn't change the artistic control" despite the technology adding generative capability to the existing geometry of the game.

"This is very different than generative AI; it's content-control generative AI," Huang said. "That's why we call it neural rendering."

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is Nvidia's AI-powered image enhancement technology that renders games at lower resolutions and upscales them in real-time to help improve performance.

DLSS 5 is described as Nvidia's "most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing in 2018" as it introduces a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials. It will be available in Autumn.

Indy100 has reached out to Hideo Kojima's team

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