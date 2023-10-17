Video

Justin Bieber pays $5000 for wife's texts to be made into art

Justin Bieber has paid $5,000 to commission a piece of art that contains text messages he's received from his wife, Hailey.

In a video posted by Idiot Box Art, who made the piece, the resin wall piece says all of the things that the model misses about her husband alongside a crying face emoji, immortalised in resin.

“It’s important to show your loved ones they are appreciated", the brand wrote.

"As always, a pleasure and thank you for trusting us with such a special piece.”

