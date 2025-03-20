While some might argue beauty is more inclusive than ever as brands ramp up their shade ranges and formulations to suit more skin types and tones, there's still a long way to go.

Fenty Beauty, Estée Lauder and MAC are just some of the major players that have face criticism over the years for not being inclusive enough, and they probably won't be the last.

But it's how you respond to criticism that matters, right?

No one knows that better than Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty, who came under the microscope last year after releasing their viral Pocket Blushes and becoming a sell-out success - except, they didn't work on darker skin tones.

"I feel like in 2024 if you're going to drop anything 'complexion', it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion", TikTok creator Golloria said in a video testing the ever-popular 'Juice Box', 'Spicy Marg' and 'Toasted Teddy', which appeared to leave an ash-tone on her skin.

Now, when you're running a successful brand like Rhode and raising a newborn baby, it would've been easy to sweep the comments under the rug and hope the dust would settle soon.

Except, they didn't, and what was once backlash against the brand now has people running to buy their products as a result.

Just one month after Golloria's initial video, she posted another clip, revealing that Bieber had reached out to her, and, assumably, changed the formula, as her new results were a far-cry from the products that didn't work previously.

"This is why you advocate for yourself", she responded, showing off the difference that had been made in her perfectly-flushed cheeks.

But, it doesn't stop there, and it's obvious that this was more than just a crisis PR exercise.

@golloria South Sudan to the world. Alhamdulillah for it all. We did it. Thank you @rhode skin🤍

Because now, seven months on, Rhode Beauty has released yet more blush shades - and Golloria herself helped to formulate it, along with a Black chemist (also known as Ron Chemist) to ensure there would be no more slip-ups.

"If it wasn't good enough we'd continue to go back to the lab until it was", she noted.

'Plum' and 'Date Cake' are a terracotta brown and pinky-red respectively, and are pigmented with dark skin tones in mind.

While the results speak for themselves, it would seem other women have been encouraged to try the brand off the back of the change - and its response to consumer feedback.

"Love that she reached out immediately (whilst being 8 months pregnant) and got in the lab with you!! You and the Rhode team have done such a good job", one commenter wrote.

"Hailey heard peoples concerns and not only listened but did everything she could to make sure it was what everyone wanted! i love her so much omg", another wrote.

Someone else chimed in: "Black skin is the most overlooked in the makeup world, and I truly appreciate Rhode reaching out to you to listen and take your complaint seriously on this issue. This is truly inclusive."

"Rhode's redemption!??????? thank you for your service queeen", another added.

Is 2025 about to be Rhode Beauty's year?

