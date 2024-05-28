Why have celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian on a Ferrari blacklist?

Internationally famous celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian are reportedly on a blacklist by Ferrari, meaning they are not allowed to own one of the luxury vehicles.

Ferrari is one of the most luxurious Italian car brands, but it seems there are a handful of big name celebs who are banned from getting their hands on one even though they have the means to cover the hefty price tag.

What most people won’t know is that Ferrari purportedly has a set of 15 rules around what owners of their vehicles are permitted and not permitted to do, and it seems some celebs have flouted the rules, earning them a ban.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer was once the owner of a Ferrari 458 Italia F1 Edition, but it seems he didn’t much like the colour and altered it without the permission of Ferrari, breaking the rule against getting it modified without asking.

Reports suggest Bieber got the originally white car wrapped in electric blue at West Coast Customs . According to reports from Carbuyer , the singer also changed the car’s wheels and the famous prancing horse logo in the middle of the steering wheel.

Kim Kardashian

Reports suggest reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has also found herself on the alleged Ferrari “blacklist” after not taking care of the car in the way Ferrari expects of its customers.

However, another report by HotCars suggests it was due to the star being gifted a Ferrari vehicle as a wedding present in 2011 from a Malaysian businessman who was a financial fraudster.

50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent is also reportedly on the Ferrari blacklist for talking negatively about his 488 Ferrari after the car’s battery died, meaning he had to have the vehicle towed.

In a 2020 post on his Facebook, he wrote: “I don’t want this 488 Ferrari no more, I think I’m a get a smart car.”









He accompanied the post with two images of the iconic red Ferrari being pulled onto the back of a lorry, breaking the rules that Ferrari owners should promote the brand image.

