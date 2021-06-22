Justin Bieber’s hanging out with the president of France and people are very confused

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been spotted on a Parisian getaway, but one particular sighting has sent Twitter into a state of confusion.

On Monday - France’s annual Fête de la Musique, or Music Day - the 27-year-old Canadian singer took to Instagram to share a snap of himself alongside his wife Hailey, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

The uncaptioned imaged didn’t give much away, with the ‘Peaches’ singer smiling in a blazer complete with a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers and stood besides his wife and President Macron.

Later that day, Macron’s official photographer, Soazig de la Moissonnière, showcased a series of photos from their Élysée Palace meet-and-greet, the official residence of the President.

People didn’t know how to take the random meet up and took to express their confusion.

Translation: So Macron is inviting Justin Bieber, a 27-year-old multi-millionaire who’s never experienced financial instability and lives on the other side of the world, to discuss issues related to young French people

Translation: Macron chills with Justin Bieber at the Élysée Palace while we don’t have water in the Antilles (West Indies) and the cost of living is still super high but to each their own priorities

Translation: Justin Bieber being hosted by Macron is so cool. In exchange, I suggest France sends [popular child singer from the 1990s] Jordy to meet Joe Biden.

Translation: Wait stop, Macron’s explanation on why he hosted Justin Bieber is that they spoke about young people??? I saw the headlines and thought they were parodies

Translation: Young students having to stand in line to feed themselvesSo Macron hosts a young person at the Élysée.... whose name is Justin BIEBER

Translation: Macron’s photo with Justin Bieber looks like a fake because it was so improbable

While the Biebers didn’t announce any further details about their meeting with the President, it has been reported by French TV channel, BFMTV, that Justin had requested to meet Macron to discuss issues relating to young people, having come from a disadvantaged background himself. Fair enough.

There has since been several sightings of them in the city since the visit.