Hailey Bieber opens up on sex life with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has been spilling the details on her sex life with husband, Justin Bieber, during a new episode of podcast, Call Her Daddy.

The model is known for being quiet on her personal life, but told-all when asked about her favourite sex positions, whether she's a morning or night kind of person, and what makes a great marriage.

"I do like morning [sex] too," Hailey teased. "I talk about this stuff and the reason I get weird about talking about it is because my parents are going to listen."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.