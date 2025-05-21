Justin Bieber has raised eyebrows over his since-deleted bizarre comment about his wife, Hailey Bieber, being a Vogue cover star for the first time.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram, where he posted the photo of Hailey posing for the Summer issue of the popular fashion magazine, where she opened up about the difficult birth of her son Jack, born in August 2024.

In the caption, Justin wrote: "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight.

"I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," and added he insulted her because he "felt so disrespected" and "thought I gotta get even".

"I think as we mature we realise that we’re not helping anything by getting even," he continued. "We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.

"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."

The caption soon prompted backlash as people accused Justin of ruining Hailey's big milestone of gracing the cover of Vogue for the first time.

One person wrote: "The irony because posting this caption instead of congratulating her is actually wild af and mean."

"'I was sadly mistaken' is honestly insane he’s unhappy for his wife's achievements," another person posted.

A third person added: "Congrats on taking one of Hailey’s biggest moments and making it about you. Now no-one’s talking about Rhode at Sephora, or about how strong she is bc of her 18-hour-long delivery..."

"Please, for the sake of your wife and family, think before you make certain posts," a fourth commented. "Stop saying weird stuff during important moments. You know how the internet goes with you guys!"

However, others defended Justin and his candidly honest caption.

"People think relationships are perfect and that there are no arguments, he was honest and everything is fine. Be happy, and let JB be happy. Who has never had a bad fight with their partner?" one person asked.

"Why the people say 'so unnecessary' Justin being honest, is his social media, respect," a second person said.

Justin later updated the caption and deleted the long message, where he replaced it with the emojis "🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹".

But it didn't go unnoticed as social media users continued to drag the singer in the comments section.

One person commented: "No shot u changed the caption after airing dirty laundry like that."

"The caption change is crazy," a second person agreed.

A third person shared: "Bro thought he would edit the caption and nobody would notice tf you’re a celebrity Justin c’mon now you don’t have to share everything here!"

