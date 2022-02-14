Kanye West took to Instagram (which is apparently his new favorite app) to share a Valentine's message for a special someone, and no, it's not Julia Fox.

It seems as though cupid has got West—also known as Ye—with Kim Kardashian on the brain. The "Famous" rapper posted yet another plea for Kardashian to take him back.

Ironically enough, the snap West used to make his declaration of love to the Skims founder is a paparazzi shot of Kardashian and Pete Davidson having a date night in NYC (though West cropped out his ex-wife's current boyfriend).

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL," he began his lengthy caption.

Of the coat, he added, "I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL."

West continued, "I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY."

"HAPPY VALENTINES," he concluded.

Unfortunately for West, it looks like this Valentine's Day will be a lonely one.

Kardashian spent the weekend in New York with her boyfriend hitting the town and going on lavish dates. The couple seemed unbothered by West's many IG posts and wasn't shy about having a little PDA.

Meanwhile, Julia Fox has confirmed on Instagram that she and West are done.

The "Uncut Gems" star not only deleted her pictures of West on her social media pages but also denied rumors that she was spotted crying at the airport.

Additionally, her rep confirmed the breakup in a statement: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

