Rapper Kanye West stormed out of a podcast recording after his recent anti-semitic comments were brought up.

The artist, also known as Ye, was appearing in an interview with podcaster Tim Pool on his Timcast IRL show, when pushback against his anti-Semitic comments caused West to get defensive and storm out 20 minutes into the interview.

West said: “To come in here, I feel like it’s a setup to be like, defending. I’m not gonna go through another, like I’m literally gonna walk the F off the show if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it.’

“When every sensible person knows that. I mean, Jon Stewart knows what happened to me. And they took it too far.”

In a bizarre Twitter rant in October, West said he was “going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” and claimed he can’t be “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also”.

Ye added: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The posts were later removed but resulted in a slew of companies parting ways with West due to his shocking comments.

During his podcast appearance, alongside right-wing figure Nicholas Fuentes who has been accused of denying the Holocaust and Milo Yiannopoulos, a British alt-right political commentator, West walked out after the host refused to use the word “they” as a collective word for Jewish people.

Prior to storming out, West referenced Zionism in the fashion world and claimed “they” used a plant who he believes is “some kind of CIA agent” and accused them of trying to control celebrities.

He also said: “I lost the money for the freedom of speech, and that’s what makes me the only American that we know that really deserves to run the country.

“Cause everyone else—your boy DeSantis, Trump, whoever they raise in a petri dish over on the Democrats’ side—is going to play the game.”

West revealed that he recently had dinner with former President Donald Trump who recently announced he is running again for President in 2024.

