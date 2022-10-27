Kanye West threw shade at Adidas and urged them to "start to make new designs" - hours after he was escorted out of Sketchers headquarters amid the rapid decline of his business due to anti-Semitic remarks.

On Wednesday (26 October), he also seemed to talk about the effects of his declining financial status. "I haven't got supermodel p**** in over a month. Please send help."

West's girlfriend of the past few weeks, Brazilian 24-year-old Juliana Nalu, is a model.

On 9 October, West, 45, took to Twitter to share that he would go 'death con 3' on 'JEWISH PEOPLE,' which appeared to be a reference to Defcon, the US military defense readiness system.

As a result, the rapper and designer's Twitter and Instagram accounts were blocked, and his business deals with Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and Vogue all ended swiftly.

However, the rapper didn't seem to really express regretin interviews.

On Tuesday (25 October), West was dropped by Adidas, and an analyst said that the sportswear company plans to sell existing Yeezy product designs while using its own branding.

The company said it would stop production of the Yeezy-branded products and cease all payments to West and his businesses. They did add that they were the owner of the Yeezy design rights.

"Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership," the company said.

The next day, West shared his first response to their statement.

"As to Adidas, you can start to make new designs for footwear, apparel and accessories immediately,' he wrote in a text to a "Quinn Emmanuel," screenshotted and shared in a since-deleted post to Instagram.

West was previously represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Alex Spiro, one of the firm's partners, said he wasn't a part of it, although the rapper asked him to be "his attorney."

"But the representation never formalized," Spiro said before adding, "I do not represent Mr West."

Spiro's other clients include Elon Musk.

West's text message continued: "As to Gap, the non-compete expires December 15, 2022.

"You own the Yeezy name and all trademarks associated with Yeezy."

On Wednesday, West was taken off Forbes' list of billionaires, with the magazine noting that without the Adidas deal, he is worth $400m.

The rapper's fortune comes from real estate, money, his music catalog, and his 5 per cent stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's brand, Skims.

The partnership with Adidas brought West to an estimated $1.5bn.

On Wednesday afternoon, Westwas escorted out of Skechers headquarters after showing up without an invite to pitch his Yeezy brand, a day after being dropped by Adidas and having his songs banned by Peloton.

A statement released said he was escorted out by two "executives."

"Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," Skechers representatives said in a statement.

They also said they condemn West's "divisive remarks" and don't tolerate "antisemitism" or "hate speech."

West's removal from the shoe company also comes hours after Adidas announced that it would sell Yeezy products without the rapper's moniker.

Management also said that they will sell the items in their own brand at the start of 2023, analysts noted.

