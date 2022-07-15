Kanye West liked an Instagram post that threw shade at clothes his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wore during Paris Haute Couture Week.

On Instagram, the account rapthoughtsdaily posted a carousel of photos hyping up West's style, music, and his daughter North West. But thrown into the mix was a photo that slightly shaded Kardashian.

The first photo in the set shows North wearing West's Pastelle varsity jacket while at Paris Haut Couture Week. The photo praises North for wearing the rare jacket. The second slide in the set is a video of West performing at the 2008 American Music Awards. The fourth photo is of West and the late designer Virgil Abloh designing Pastelle and the fifth an image of West performing.

But the third photo in the carousel is of Kardashian and North at Paris Haute Couture Week with a caption that reads "How's Kim getting out-dressed by a kid".

Under "likes" users can see West himself liked the photo.

While West may have liked the photo set because it praised his style and music it's unclear if the meme of Kardashian was part of his reason for liking it.





"no way ye liked this" a commenter wrote.

"wow kanye" another person said.

Last February, Kardashian filed for divorce from West citing irreconcilable differences. Despite having a pre-nuptial agreement, the two ensued in a messy legal battle that captured media attention.

Kardashian began dating former SNL cast member Pete Davidson in November leading to some online beef between Davidson, Kardashian, and West. West made several posts publicly insulting Davidson and Kardashian leading to a media frenzy surrounding his mental health and his relationship with his children.

West may have just liked the post for the positive comments about his fashion and music but no doubt the meme about Kardashian will create conversation.

