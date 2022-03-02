Kim Kardashian is now legally single. But what does that mean?

Kardashian's ongoing divorce with Kanye West—also known as Ye—has yet to be finalized, but her recent legal victory is a step in the right direction. The news comes after a Los Angeles judge granted the reality TV star's request to change her marital status.

Kardashian first made the request to be declared legally single three months ago. At the time, West opposed the request.

Divorce proceedings for the former couple began a year ago, with the two battling specifics of their split in court. Kardashian and West were married for seven years and have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

When did Kim Kardashian first file to be legally single?

In divorce documents obtained by CNN in late February, Kardashian refiled her petition to be declared single.

The documents read, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

"I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February 2021 and in December 2021 took another big step when she filed court documents requesting to be declared legally single.

How has Kanye West responded?

Following her December filing, a source told People that family and marriage remain “important” to West, and that he’s a “family man at heart [whose] love and commitment” to Kardashian and their children “will never change.”

“He’s not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he’s not going to just let that go,” the source told the outlet. “No matter if they’re husband and wife, they’ll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn’t mean he’s going to stop fighting to win her back.”

In response to Kardashian being declared legally single as of March 2, 2022, West’s attorney Samantha Spector said her client had “no issues” with Kardashian having her maiden name reinstated, but was concerned with his “assets and interest.”

Spector said the rapper wanted to ensure his "trust was protected," to which Kardashian’s attorney, Laura Wasser, objected her trust being frozen.

She argued that Kardashian uses the trust for her business, which the judge agreed with. West has also requested for Kardashian to waive her “marital privilege," which means that in the event that she remarries, West has permission to call her new husband to testify about his communications with Kardashian should any problems arise in the future.

Will Kim Kardashian change her name?

In her court filing, Kardashian requested to drop Kanye’s last name and have her maiden name, Kimberly Noel Kardashian, restored.

As a result of the ruling on March 2, 2022, the reality star will no longer go by “Kim Kardashian West," and is officially once more only using her Kardashian surname.

