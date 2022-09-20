Rapper Kanye West has made the surprising admission that he has never read a book and that he actually finds literature itself rather disgusting.

West, also known as Ye, made the revelation on the most recent episode of the 'Alo Mind Full' podcast which was released on Friday. The 45-year-old megastar told hosts Danny Harris and Alyson Wilson that he actually prefers speaking than reading, which is helpful given his main profession.

The star said: "I actually haven’t read any book. Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli."

Now West, whose early albums (The College Dropout, Late Registration, Graduation Day) all had an education theme, is entitled to his thoughts on literature as let us be honest, he's probably not the only person in the world who hasn't read a book but there is a slighter bigger issue here.

The reading hater has recently set up his own school called the Donda Academy, which aims to provide students a Christian-based education.

The as yet uncredited school is located in Simi Valley, California and will see students participate in a 'full school worship' with core subjects being language arts, math and science with the school's website adding that there will also be a focus on visual art, film, choir and parkour (!).

A statement on the school's website reads: "Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving."

Rolling Stone have reported that parents wishing to send their children to the school will have to sign a 'non-disclosure agreement.' A consultant for the school, which is named after West's late mother, added that only parents have to sign the document and that it is considered a informal agreement.

