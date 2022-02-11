If there's one thing there's no shortage of in Pete Davidson's life, it's Kanye West dissing him and it sounds like he's unbothered according to TMZ.

On Friday, Ye released yet another verse about Davidson on The City of God a single released by Fivio Foreign also featuring Alicia Keys.

In the song, West raps, "This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL (what?), when I pull up, it's dead on arrival." Referencing Davidson's well-known workplace, Saturday Night Live.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While Ye may be looking to fight his soon-to-be ex-wife's new beau, it seems Davidson could not care less. TMZ reported that "a source close to the comedian" said: 'Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise.'"

This is the second time West has called out Davidson in a diss track. Last month Ye rapped a verse on Eazy a single released by The Game. "God saved me from that crash, Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (who?)" Ye says.

The rapper has made headlines by publicly calling out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for being a bad mother, rapping about Davidson, and posted on social media about his children.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.