Kim Kardashian has responded to her ex-husband Kanye West's recent public slam against their daughter, North West, posting to TikTok.

The Skims founder called out West, also known as 'Ye,' for continually speaking ill about her in the media—and after staying quiet for so long it's clear she's had enough.

"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote in her length Instagram Story statement.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”



She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian went on to say that all she's wanted from the beginning of their break up is to have a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” for the sake of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.



“It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately,” she wrote, before adding a subtle dig at West, “and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Earlier today, West took to Instagram to cry about North West's recent TikTok's shared under the page @kimandnorth on the social media platform.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" he captioned the post.

Notably, Kardashian appears to be heavily involved in her daughter's active social media life. With comments being turned off to ensure her privacy.

