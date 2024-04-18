Kanye West named as suspect in battery report after Bianca Censori was 'assaulted'

Kanye 'Ye' West has been accused of battery in a LAPD report after a man allegedly sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched his wife Bianca Censori in Los Angeles.

On April 16 night, by the Chateau Marmont hotel, the 46-year-old rapper allegedly hit an unnamed male who the LAPD said in a battery report had first 'pushed or grabbed' Bianca, according to the report obtained by TMZ.

Kanye's team has since released a statement.

It said: "'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened.

"Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn't merely collide into her.

"He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.

"She was battered and sexually assaulted."

In retaliation, Kanye is said to have punched him but did not require medical attention.

Kanye and Bianca are then said to have fled the scene.

Detectives were filmed by Fox News outside the hotel investigating the incident and making enquiries.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Alessandro Levati, Getty Images

It's not the first time Ye has made headlines in 2024 - he recently compared himself to 'God' and admitted to having 'issues with Jesus' in an interview with Big Boy TV.

Ye claimed Adidas is selling 'fake' Yeezys and the same company is trying to sue him for $250m.

His most recent album is a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultureswhich was released on the music streaming platform TIDAL on February 9 having been delayed from its initial release at the end of 2023.

Ye permanently replaced his teeth for $850k titanium grills inspired by a James Bond villain at the start of 2024.

