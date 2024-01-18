Kanye West 'replaces teeth' with $850k titanium dentures in bold new look

Rapper Kanye West has 'removed' his teeth in favour of titanium grills inspired by a James Bond villain.

The controversial rapper, who goes by the name Ye, has sparked many headlines recently due to spouting bizarre conspiracies about chocolate bars and for spouting anti-semitic vitriol on social media.

His somewhat erratic behaviour made some fans speculate that the rapper had removed his teeth to have the grills fitted after he was seen on his Instagram Stories showing off his new metal work. But, it turns out that’s not quite the case.

Reports suggest West has a procedure called fixed prosthodontics where grills he had designed that are allegedly made of precious metals including titanium, palladium and platinum, were fixed to his teeth.

Speaking to Complex, the dentist who performed the procedure, Thomas Connelly, confirmed the rapper’s original teeth stayed intact.

“He did not have his teeth removed,” Connelly explained. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

In his first post on Instagram, West shared a picture of the titanium grills, including fangs, installed. It was then followed by a screenshot from a Google search for Jaws, a villain from the James Bond films who famously had metal teeth, suggesting that’s where his inspiration came from.

Reports suggest West’s grill may have cost in the region of $850,000 (around £670,000) and it turns out it’s not the first time he’s spent a lot of money on metalware for his teeth.

During a 2010 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, West suggested he had had his bottom set of teeth removed to have a diamond grill installed.

