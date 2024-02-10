Kanye West condemned for 'x-rated Taylor Swift lyric' on new album

Kanye West has been condemned for a new 'objectifying' lyric about Taylor Swift on his new album 'Vultures.'

The new record by the outspoken and controversial rapper, which is a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, was released on the music streaming platform TIDAL on February 9th having been delayed from its initial release at the end of 2023.

Although the record is yet to drop on more popular platforms like Spotify and Apple Music those who have listened to it have noted that one particular track named 'Carnival' features mentions of several famous individuals, including his old adversary Taylor Swift.

The X-rated lyric sees the 46-year-old say: "Why she say she sucked my d**k? (Ha) Then she say she ain't sucked my d**k (Ha)

She gon' take it up the a** (Ha), like a ventriloquist (Ha)"

West then adds: "I made six Taylor Swift (Ha), Since I had the Rollie on the wrist (Ha), I'm the new Jesus, bitch (Ha), I turn water to crist (Ha)."

Whether the lyric is directly aimed at Swift or not is unknown but the fact that West has again chosen to reference has angered her loyal followers who claim he is "obsessed" with her.

One Swiftie said: "Ofc the objectifying and then his obsession with her never stops. He wants relevancy again."

Another added: "This is sexual harassment, i hope she sues."

A third wrote: "Swifties gone get him for this, as they should. He’s such a loser."

The song also features references to R Kelly, Bill Cosby and P Diddy, all of which have either been convicted or accused of sexual assault.

West's feud with Swift stems back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted Swift on stage as she was accepting an award. This seemingly escalated when West released his 2016 album The Life of Pablo which featured pointed lyrics aimed at Swift on the song 'Famous.'

The two have since traded jabs at each other, with West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian even being dragged into the feud following a now infamous voice message that was reportedly sent to Swift.





Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel