Why is Kanye West claiming Adidas is suing him for £250m?

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has posted a video on Instagram claiming Adidas is selling 'fake' Yeezys and the same company is trying to sue him for $250m.

He recently said he is just two months away from bankruptcy.

Ye and Adidas had a collaboration together until October 2022, including the popular Yeezy sneakers, when Ye posted antisemitic and other offensive comments which led to Adidas cutting ties with him.

Ye later apologised to Jewish communities for any offence caused.

The brand still has a lot of Yeezy inventory left to sell, and announced on February 26 'a further release of a range of existing products will be available in phases over the coming weeks across the world'.

Adidas said: "The range available will include some of the most popular designs beginning with the 350 V2 in steel grey.

"Since terminating the Yeezy partnership in October 2022, Adidas has donated to selected organisations to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism."

But Ye has since taken to Instagram with a number of claims against the company, urging fans to boycott buying what he called 'fake' Yeezys.

In one Instagram post with a picture of one of the recent Yeezy releases, Ye said: "Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys, I never made these colour ways.

"I’m not getting paid off of them and Adidas is suing me.

"All these celebrities and the public will stand against a t-shirt or the colour of my hat but when y'all see me, have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life, don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.

"As far as the system goes, what y'all gone do now, take my album down again, freeze my accounts again, threaten people to not work with me again?

"All the new non approved 350s are cooorny."

He then posted a follow-up video, and said: "They are suing me for $250m and they're also not paying me for these shoes that they're putting out that have my name on it.

"They're using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to r**e an artist, one of y'all favourite artists."

Snoop Dogg commented on the Instagram post: "Speak ya truth."

Adidas was contacted for comment in response to these claims.

