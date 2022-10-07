Kanye West has given an all-encompassing and often bizarre interview with Fox News, and it’s really quite something.



The rapper appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and spoke for an hour about a wide range of subjects.

The 45-year-old addressed everything from Kim K to Lizzo and his infamous “White Lives Matter” T-Shirts during a wide-ranging chat.

Here are the 5 most bizarre moments.

Saying his life was ‘threatened’ after wearing ‘white lives matter’ T-shirts

West defended wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week. The show also saw models walk the runway in versions of the top.

“My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over,” he said.

“They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life,” he continued. “They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘Okay, green light me then’.”

As noted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “White Lives Matter” is a “white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement”.





Hitting out at the fashion industry’s treatment of Kim Kardashian

West criticised the way the industry seeks to sexualise his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and ignore her achievements in the field.

He said: “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she's a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children and this is how fashion ... how they want to present her.”

West went on to hit out at her latest SKIMS campaign: “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there was a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it's like, ‘OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.’”





Slamming Lizzo and depictions of body image

The rapper criticised media coverage surrounding Lizzo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

One of the most unexpected moments in the interview came when West discussed his “good friend” Lizzo, and took aim at the media for promoting the idea that being “overweight is the new goal”.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine… When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that's a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it's actually unhealthy.”

West added: “Let's get aside from the fact whether it's fashion and Vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own. It's actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it's demonic.”

When Carlson asked why the media would have such an agenda, West replied: “It's a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can.”





Critical of media coverage during Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson

West also took issue with the way he was portrayed in the media during Kim’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children,” he said.





Discussing Kim K’s relationship with the Clintons

Kanye discussed his ex-wife Kim during the far-reaching interview Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Another unexpected moment came when West discussed his ex wife’s relationship with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The rapper said that after the pair divorced he discovered Kim “had a close and secretive relationship with the Clintons, and that they were working on her to influence him to read from the script.”

He added: “It was interesting, friend of mine told me that Kris and Kim had called him because he had influence inside the Black community. And had called him to say, to get him to influence people to take the vaccination.”

“And I don't have opinion on that I just wanted to state that as a statement. It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons - I didn't know, I didn't realize it at the time.”

