Kanye West claims his life was 'threatened' for wearing White Lives Matter shirt

Kanye West has said his life was 'threatened' after he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt to Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper and fashion designer sat down for an interview with Fox's Tucker Carlson where he spoke about warnings from friends about being 'green-lit' (beaten up).

“My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over,” he said.

“I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit."

