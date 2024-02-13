How to get a refund for your Yeezy Pods after massive price cut

Kanye 'Ye' West has agreed to refund fans who paid ten times more for Yeezy Pods a few months ago.

Earlier this week, diehard Ye fans were left fuming after purchasing his Yeezy Pods for $200. Ye later uploaded a snippet from a past interview, with the caption: "YEEZY.COM EVERYTHING $20 AS PROMISED."

Comments soon flooded the post with one riling: "Bought them for $200 two months ago now they’re $20 I’m sick."

Another wrote: "Kanye why the f you do this to us you literally had me buy them at $200 now they’re $20 you played me [sic]."

Items on the online shop include Yeezy Pods, Vultures merch and Bianca Censori's infamous 'WET' top.

The Yeezy drop racked up over $19 million worth of sales in a single day across a hundred countries. The top sellers were the Yeezy Pods followed by the One Box T.

On Monday (12 February) Ye heard fans' concerns and promised the issue would be rectified.

A post shared to his Instagram Story read: "We are crediting back the $280 to all who purchased the Pods for $200."

He advised people to contact customer service who he said would "take care of [them]."

Ye advertised Yeezy.com during the Super Bowl earlier this week with a 30-second clip, estimated to cost $7 million.

"Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial," he said. "And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually – we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com."

"I’m gonna write it at the bottom of the screen and I got some shoes and mmmm that’s it."

