The Kardashians are back for season 6 of their namesake reality show, and it's set to be juicier than ever - and that's just episode one.

Kim Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris are back, alongside a few other less-seen faces among the KarJenner clan.

This season, filmed last year, follows the build up to the Met Gala (before Kim found herself squeezed into that tiny corset), and Khloe's getting ready to launch her podcast, while Kourtney is enjoying new mum life with baby Rocky.

While we've seen most of that stuff on social media in real-time, there's a few major bombshells in episode one that no one could have predicted.

Lamar Odom reappears in Khloe's life nine years after their divorce, off the back of the overdose that sealed the fate of their marriage. Despite having no contact since, cameras capture the entire first meeting between the pair - and it's clear the former basketball pro still has feelings for his ex-wife (who he still calls his wife).

Hulu/Disney

Kim even reveals she's dating a new man after vowing to "stay single for two years" - but hasn't yet revealed who the mystery lover is.

However, one of the most eyebrow-raising moments of the episode was one that a lot of people didn't seem to notice - especially the ones in the room at the time.

We see friends and family gather for Kourtney Kardashian's 45th birthday at a local IHOP restaurant, when Kim Kardashian turns up fashionably late.

She's wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a wig (as she secretly had blonde hair ready for the Met Gala), triggering an off-the-cuff comment from Khloe.

"It's the Unabomber!", Khloe exclaims, in reference to Ted Kaczynski, a domestic terrorist who spent 20 years setting off bombs across the US, killing three people, who was known for acting while wearing a hood and sunglasses.

During his reign of terror, Kaczynski killed three people and injured 24 more.

A bold reference to make on TV, some might say, but no one among the group seems to react except Kim herself, who adds: "It is!"

Khloe, 40, is known for having razor-sharp wit (she's previously joked about "having five faces" in reference to her ever-changing appearance), and it's clear we're about to see a whole lot more of it on this season of The Kardashians.

