The biggest night in fashion is approaching, as the Met Gala is set to take place next month which as always, promises to be a star-studded event.

Each year the event is hosted to fundraise for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and since 1995 has been organised by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of American Vogue and the chief content officer of Condé Nast.

Every Met Gala has a different theme for attendees to follow, some examples include “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” last year, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” in 2022, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” in 2019, and “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in 2018.

The event is known for having a no social media policy, but sneaky snaps of A-listers taking selfies in the loo have previously made the rounds online.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Met Gala:

When is the Met Gala taking place?

This year, the Met Gala is set to take place on Monday 6 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

Since 2005, the Met Gala has been held on the first Monday of May (apart from 2020, when the event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, and the 2021 event was held later on in the year in September for the same reason).

What is the theme?



The Costume Institute's spring exhibit often inspires the Met Gala theme and this year it is, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which is based upon 50 historically significant pieces from the collection that are far too fragile ever to be worn again, while around 250 garments and accessories will be drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection.

What is the dress code?

For 2024, the Met Gala theme is "The Garden of Time," inspired by a 1962 short story of the same name by JG Ballard.

Which celebs are co-chairing?

Ahead of the Met Gala, celebrities are chosen to co-chair the event and back in February, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny were announced as the 2024 co-chairs.

Where can I watch the Met Gala?

You can watch the live stream of the Met Gala on Vogue's social media pages and keep updated on their website - and no doubt viewers will be reacting to all the outfits online.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.