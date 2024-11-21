Lamar Odom has been called “sick” after admitting to purchasing a sex doll to remind him of his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian .

The former NBA basketball player married Kardashian in 2009 before the pair officially divorced in 2016. According to Odom, they remain in touch via text.

In a recent revelation that has disturbed the internet, 45-year-old Odom revealed he purchased a life-size custom sex doll to look like his former spouse.

Yes, really.

On the We’re Out Of Time podcast, Odom said: “When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll.

“But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird,” he told the host of the podcast Richard Taite. “They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

A video of Odom allegedly taken at Real Doll, a sex toy company in Las Vegas, was shared by TMZ, sparking a big reaction.

“I hope Khloe is okay because this is so messed up,” one person commented.

Someone else wrote: “DOES HE HAVE NO SHAME?!”



Another said: “This is f***ed up.”

One Twitter/X user claimed: “Lamar need to be on one of them freak watchlists.”

