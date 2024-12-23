Kim Kardashian recreated her viral champagne pose that 'broke the internet'

Kim Kardashian has recreated her viral “Break the Internet” champagne pose 10 years after the first time around.

A decade ago, a photoshoot the reality star did with Jean-Paul Goude for her Paper Magazine cover went viral . It drove almost one per cent of all the web traffic in the US the day after it came out in November 2014.

The image from the Break the Internet issue saw Kardashian balance a coupe glass on her bottom while a stream of champagne from the bottle she was holding formed an arch over her head and into the glass.

It was a viral picture that spawned many reactions, costumes and even think-pieces in the media, and Kardashian shared a funny recreation more than 10 years on.

Posted in a carousel on her Instagram, the reality star shared a series of photos of herself wearing a red dress.

In one of the eight images, someone held a coupe glass balanced on Kardashian’s bottom recreating the infamous image, as the 44-year-old reality star laughed.









Commenting on the post, her sister Khloe wrote: “The gift that keeps on giving.”

In 2014, Kardashian posted on X/Twitter when the cover came out. She wrote: “And they say I didn't have a talent...try balancing a champagne glass on your a** LOL.”

Since then, Kardashian has launched the underwear brand SKIMS and is also raising four children she shares with rapper Ye , also known as Kanye West.

