Kim Kardashian criticised over 'telling' Melania Trump inauguration post

Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash from some for her latest Instagram Story post which critics believe provides insight into where she aligns herself politically.

Monday (January 20) was President Donald Trump's inauguration after winning the US Election in November last year. The 78-year-old returns to the White House four years after his first term in office which was from 2016 to 2020.

Kardashian posted on inauguration day a photo of First Lady Melania Trump, which hasn't gone down well with the internet.

The former model made headlines and memes with her outfit as she wore a dark coat by designer Adam Lippes, and a striking Eric Javits hat to match which obscured her eyes.

It was a photo of the First Lady's sharply tailored inauguration look that Kardashian shared with her 358m Instagram followers, and provided no further comment on the post.

Instagram/kimkardashian

Due to the lack of comment, social media users have concluded that this was Kardashian showing her support for President Trump, the First Lady and the new Republican administration.

One person wrote: "There’s no way to justify this as a 'politics aside' post…especially today, Kimberly".

"Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? Yeah, it's clear who she voted for," another person said.

Someone else added: "Kim is really posting Melania on her story???? Oh wow."

"Kim Kardashian posting Melania Trump is very telling,' a fourth person commented.

During his previous stint as president, Trump met Kardashian who paid a visit to the White House to discuss prison reform and push for certain criminal cases to be overturned.

(Though in April last year during President Joe Biden's term in office, Kardashian also met with Vice President Kamala Harris in a roundtable discussion at the White House on criminal justice).

She also appears to be friendly with Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka as the reality star and businesswoman posted a birthday message to her Instagram story in October last year, which prompted backlash due to the timing of the post being just days away from the election.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian praises incarcerated firefighters battling LA wildfires.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.