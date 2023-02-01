Kate Middleton has surprising nine-word response to fan asking for a selfie

The Princess of Wales was in Leeds as part of the royal engagements to raise awareness about the importance of early childhood.

Kate often greets royal fans at these events and is no stranger to pose for selfies with well-wishers - and had some calming words for a nervous man who made this request.

During her visit, she spoke with market traders at Kirkgate Market to discuss her new campaign that focuses on the early years development of children.

It was here that a man managed to muster some courage to politely ask Kate for a photo together.

GB News reporter Cameron Walker posted a video on Twitter that captured the interaction where the man can be seen calling out to Kate and asked: "Can I get a selfie?"

The princess smiled and obliged in response and added "very quickly," the man then apologises to her, although she reassures him that "it's OK."

The man then fumbled with his phone to put his camera on as he admitted to Kate that was "really nervous," to which she gives some calming words in response.

"Please don't worry, it's OK. We all get nervous," she told him.

After the two posed together for the snap, he thanked Kate for stopping for him and she then replied: "Well done, nice to meet you. Take care."

Elsewhere, on Tuesday (January 31) the Shaping Us campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, was launched. Its long-term project has been described as Kate's "life's work," which aims to influence attitudes toward children in the early years of their lives.

