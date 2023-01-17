GB News pranked by Everton fans with fake 'Bill Kenwright' message

GB News were unwittingly pranked by an Everton fan on Monday (January 16) after a fake message from 'Bill Kenwright' went out on air.

It comes as the club's executives face growing pressure from fans, with Everton’s board of directors ordered to stay away from Goodison Park due to perceived security risks ahead of the 2-1 defeat to Southampton over the weekend.

Executives did not attend the game after offensive messages were sent to individuals, which included death threats to chairman Kenwright. Club officials called it a “profoundly sad day”, as the club remains in the relegation zone after a run of bad form.

Now, it looks like Everton fans are having a little fun at the club’s expense after pranking GB News during a recent “Unfiltered Dilemmas” segment on the channel.



It normally sees people write in to share their problems and receive advice, and the hosts of the show didn’t clock the prank at the time.

GB News presenter Andrew Doyle read out a message claiming to be written by “Bill from Liverpool”, which was actually jokingly written from the point of view of long-standing chairman Kenwright.

It stated: “I’ve been in charge of my company for almost 30 years. Almost everyone wants me to leave, but I’ve told them they’ve had good times with me and I should stay in the job. What should I do?”

The presenters didn’t spot the joke, but football fans found the whole thing pretty hilarious.

“That's just superb,” a Twitter user wrote, while another said: “Whoever done that. I tip my hat.”

“This is magic! Take a bow whoever did that,” one more commented.

Kenwright is coming under pressure from fans at Everton Clive Brunskill/Getty Images





It comes after a number of protests undertaken by Everton fans over the weekend which saw several players confronted outside of Goodison Park. It added extra numbers to the previously-planned sit-in protest after the final whistle by fans angry at the way they perceive those executives have run the club.

Fans also chanted “sack the board” at the final whistle after a fourth successive home league defeat, the first time that has happened since a club-record run of seven in 1958.

