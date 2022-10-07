Video

Princess of Wales heckled by Irish nationalist on visit to Belfast

The Princess of Wales was confronted by an Irish nationalist during a recent trip to Belfast, as she shook hands with the public - who were mostly very welcoming.

“Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country," one person confronted her saying.

“Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

While she laughed at the comment, she quickly withdrew her hand and moved away.

