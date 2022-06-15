Kate Middleton's mum just borrowed her dress for Royal Ascot

Either Kate Middleton and mum Carole share the same great taste, or the Duchess' family have been raiding her wardrobe - as eagle-eyed fans spotted the 67-year-old wearing one of Kate's previous dresses.

The sold-out £450 bubblegum pink dress from ME+EM was seen on the Duchess of Cambridge last year when she went to visit young cancer patient, Mila Sneddon.

Meanwhile, Carole attended the first day of Royal Ascot wearing what appears to be the same dress - pulled off just as elegantly, naturally.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

