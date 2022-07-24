Kate Moss has spoken about her decision to testify in Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, said she “had to say that truth” during the trial.

She appeared on the stand via video link back in March and denied Heard’s claim that Depp had pushed her down the stairs during the couple’s holiday in Jamaica in the 90s, instead explaining that he had helped her at the time.

Moss said that she felt she “had to say that truth”, explaining her decision to testify.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Moss told presenter Lauren Laverne: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Moss appeared at the trial over video link in March Getty

Last month, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Speaking during the testimony at the time, Moss recalled: “We were leaving the room, Johnny left before I did, and there had been a rain storm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention.”

Moss added that Depp “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.