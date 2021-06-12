Katie Price hits back at trolls who shared ‘cruel’ meme of her son Harvey

Katie Price has hit out at online trolls who shared a cruel and offensive meme about her son Harvey on Instagram.

In her Instagram Stories, Price shared a screenshot of a post shared by the account @bossman_memes that featured a picture of Harvey in a crude and sexual joke.

The 43-year-old mother of five wrote in response: “Wow @bossman_memes this really is below the belt and cruel. Imagine if this was done on your child.”

Harvey, whose father is the former footballer Dwight Yorke, was born with a rare condition called septo-optic dysplasia which affects his eye-sight. Harvey, who is now 19, also has Prader-Willi syndrome, diabetes and autism.

This vile meme comes just months after a man was cleared in court after mocking Harvey on Twitter while wearing blackface. 52-year-old Phillip Lewer was cleared of causing any offence on Friday.

In a statement, Price said: The government needs to take urgent action to stop these faceless keyboard warriors from emotionally harming innocent and vulnerable people from the safety and comfort of their own home. Today’s outcome was indeed a blow and only drives me onwards to fight for what is right - for justice.”