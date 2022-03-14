Katie Price has revealed her biggest breast implants are locked away in a safe and are available to buy... with a million-pound price tag.

The model and TV personality took to Instagram to deny reports that she had undergone her biggest boob job yet and also clarified the number of surgeries she has had.

"They say my 13th boob job more like 24th boob job... have to say they are not my biggest," she wrote in her post before providing details of where her biggest implants actually are.

"...my biggest are in a safe for sale for a million pounds dm for enquiries or email," she added, so it's going to cost a pretty penny for whoever decided to purchase them.





Price clarifies her recent boob job wasn't her biggest yet and also shared how her biggest implants are for sale Instagram/katieprice

In a recent YouTube video, Price revealed the results of her latest boob job as she gave a tour her the hotel suite she is staying at on her holiday in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Price first went under the knife back in 1998 to increase her breast size to a 32C which she told The Sun was "uncomfortable."

"Is it painful? The first surgery I had was uncomfortable. These boobs have been to America, England, Belgium and now these are Turkey boobs. I’ve just had them reduced.

"My old implants – I have them in a bag – they were a thousand CC and, Jesus, when I hold them they were really heavy.

"I think I’ve got 795 in so that is a lot smaller and they feel smaller. I’m so excited because finally I’m gonna be able to wear clothes I don’t look fat in," she explained.

During a recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine, the 43-year-old talked about getting more surgery done - despite the presenter's pleas not to.

"You sound like my mum!” Price said. “I had a brow lift and my mum was like, ‘what are you doing that for?’ I said ‘Mum, I’m in my 40s and I had my whole career natural except my boobs and I’m going to have surgery.'

"It’s what I want, just accept it, don’t drive yourself mad."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.