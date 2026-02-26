All the celebrities who've backed KATSEYE's Manon following shock announcement

Manon Bannerman from the famed girlband KATSEYE sent fans into a frenzy last week after announcing her departure from the group to "focus on her mental health and wellbeing".

A statement shared to the KATSEYE WeVerse fandom page from HYBE and Geffen Records read: "After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.

"We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us.

"The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding".

Getty Images

KATSEYE – also made up of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung – was created through the 2023 reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, where the members were selected to debut as a group.

Following the announcement, Manon reportedly shared a message via WeVerse DMs, writing: "I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture."

Among the influx of support were fellow celebrities, including the likes of SZA, Tiffany Haddish, and former Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton, who shared a photo of Manon with the caption: "❤️We See You❤️."

Former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne responded to a fan tweet who noticed the pair had followed one another. "We need to protect each other," she wrote, with a heart emoji.

Chloe Bailey shared a brief message on her Discord, reading: "I’m sad about Manon."

SZA headed over to Manon's most recent post with a heart and hugging emoji, writing: "Perfect girl."

Tiffany Haddish also penned: "Queen tings."

Indy100 reached out to Manon's representative for comment

