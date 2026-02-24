Harry Styles fans risk being turned away as Ticketmaster blocks resale tickets

Harry Styles is leaving fans delightfully broke this year. Between a fourth album, a 2026 tour, a curated festival, and a surprise £20 'One Night Only' Manchester show, credit cards everywhere are trembling.

After bypassing Manchester on his main tour – despite being from the north and having stakes in the city's Co-op Live Arena – fans were left scratching their heads. That all changed earlier this month when the star announced a £20 ‘One Night Only’ gig on Instagram.

Fans were required to submit ticket requests in advance and were later notified if they’d been successful. Each person was limited to just two tickets.

Inevitably, tickets started cropping up on resale platforms for hundreds of pounds. But this time, Ticketmaster has made it very clear: It's a big no-no.

The ticket company has firmly stated that fans "would not get into the show" with tickets purchased from unauthorised websites. Ticketmaster is also working with Styles' team to cancel and refund any orders that violate sales rules, including those listed elsewhere.

"As all tickets are non-transferable, any tickets listed on unauthorised resale sites are void and will not get fans into the show - so we're cancelling and refunding these. There is also a ticket limit of two per person, so any orders above that are being cancelled and refunded," they shared.

"If you're still looking for tickets, please only buy via Ticketmaster as we cannot protect you on other sites. This is a high-demand show, so resale tickets will be limited."

Harry Styles' One Night Only gig will take place at Co-op Live on 6 March – just a week after his Brits performance.

Indy100 reached out to Ticketmaster for comment

