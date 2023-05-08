'Awkward' Katy Perry lyric during coronation concert raises eyebrows

The new King's coronation celebrations continued on Sunday with a huge concert at Windsor Castle featuring the likes of Lionel Richie, Olly Murs, Tom Cruise, Take That and Katy Perry.

The American songstress, who just the day before had managed to get lost in Westminister Abbey at the actual coronation, wore an amazing gold gown while she belted out two of her classic hits 'Roar' and 'Firework' to the thousands in attendance including the King and Queen.

While viewers enjoyed Perry's performance there was one moment in her short set which did raise some eyebrows.

In 'Firework' Perry sings the line: "You just gotta ignite the light. And let it shine. Just own the night. Like the Fourth of July."

For those that need a brief recap of history, the United States celebrates independence day on 4th July, which marks the date that America gained freedom from the British in 1776.

One person wrote: "Katy Perry reminding to 'own the night like the 4th of July' ... Um, is that awkward."

Another added: "Katy Perry singing about 4th July to the British King is surely an arrestable offence."

A third said: "I find it hilarious that Katy Perry sang about "the Fourth of July" at a concert celebrating the coronation of King Charles III."

A fourth person joked: "Katy Perry performing Firework and singing “own the night like the Fourth of July” at the coronation of the King of England is lowkey savage."

Meanwhile, others joked that Perry had turned up dressed as a toffee penny from a box of Quality Street.





Getting lost, referencing the American revolution and looking like a sweet; Katy Perry really did steal the show during the coronation weekend.

