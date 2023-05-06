Katy Perry fans 'obsessed' with star's confusion as she arrives at coronation

US pop star Katy Perry has arrived at the coronation of King Charles III wearing a matching pink hat ensemble and looked immediately lost.

The 38-year-old singer is due to perform at the Coronation concert on Sunday evening although she looked slightly out of place when trying to locate where she was supposed to sit in Westminster Abbey.

The 'Hot n Cold' and 'Teenage Dreams' songstress appeared to amble around for a number of minutes and asked several people where she should have been seating but with no success.

Eventually, the American Idol judge did eventually find where she was supposed to be sitting but not before going viral on social media with many people finding Perry's confusion very relatable.

One person wrote: "Katy Perry not finding her seat I can relate."

A second added: "Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me."

A third said: "Obsessed with Katy Perry trying to find her seat. And yes she looks stunning."





Perry was one of many celebrities in attendance for the coronation including Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, David and Victoria Beckham, Lionel Richie, Nick Cave, Ant and Dec.

She will also perform and a star-studded concert on Sunday evening with other names on the bill including Take That and Tom Cruise.

