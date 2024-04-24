Katy Perry warned after parading Elon Musk's Cybertruck

Katy Perry fans have warned her about her recent delivery of a Tesla Cybertruck after a major recall was announced.

In a viral X/Twitter post, Perry tagged Elon Musk in the post of her posing in front of the truck.

"Thx for the delivery," she penned, adding: "#idol."

Musk was among the first to respond to her upload, simply writing: "Looks good."

Many more chimed in to warn the star about the latest Tesla news.

"Girl it's recalled send it back," one wrote, while another added: "It’s not too late to delete this."

A third humoured: "Imagine getting one delivered the day of the recall…"

Perry was also told that she is "no longer part of the LGBT+ community" for promoting a Musk product. Musk has made numerous transphobic comments in recent years.

It comes amid a major recall for Tesla’s latest vehicle following an unrelated issue with its accelerator pedal.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered Tesla to recall nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks manufactured between 13 November 2023, and 4 April 2024.

"When high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal," the NHTSA wrote in its recall report.

"If the pad on the accelerator pedal becomes trapped in the interior trim above the pedal, the performance and operation of the pedal will be affected, which may increase the risk of a collision."

Tesla has also slashed prices of three of its five models in the US, before cutting prices across the world including in China and Germany as the company faces a decline in sales.

These include the cost of the Model Y and the Models X and S. Prices for the Model 3 sedan and the Cybertruck stayed the same.

