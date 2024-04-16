Pop star Katy Perry suffered a wardrobe malfunction on American Idol and had to cover herself with a cushion.

When you’re in the public eye, having something go wrong with your outfit could potentially be seen by millions of viewers.

Susanna Reid suffered a wardrobe mishap moments before going live on air on morning television, while Keanu Reeves was praised for helping a fellow actor avoid exposing their “crotch” on the red carpet.

On Monday night, Perry almost came a cropper after suffering a wardrobe mishap while filming the US talent show.

The singer wore a silver structural top by designer Kate Barton which broke moments before one of the contestants was due to sing.

After the show, Perry shared a behind-the-scenes video of what occurred as people gathered around with tools and pliers in an attempt to fix the metal top.

In the video, Perry said: “I need my top to stay on.”

She added: “If it’s not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted.”

After one of the performances, Perry joked, “That song broke my top off” as she held the metal onto her body.

The star then ducked below the desk where the judging panel sit, in order to avoid anything NSFW being captured. Fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie could be heard joking about the show’s “ratings” going up.

Perry later held a square cushion in front of her body to cover up. The clip has been viewed 11 million times and left people in hysterics.

One person said: “Bro she’s so funny lmao the pillow.”

“Lmao I love her,” another wrote.

